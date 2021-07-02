Ready for a dog? Austin Animal Center needs help getting pets into homes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Center is sending out a desperate plea to anyone looking to adopt or foster an animal.

They are at capacity and with summer being one of the busiest times of the year they are hoping to get dogs into homes.

In 2010, the City Council passed a No Kill Resolution and since that time the Austin Animal Center has saved more than 90% of the approximately 20,000 animals entering the shelter each year and that number has continued to rise, but the facility says they are in critical need of help now more than ever.

Currently every kennel is full with some large and medium sized dogs having to double up in the same suites. Austin Animal Center says if they see an influx of large to medium sized dogs this weekend they will have to make some tough decisions.

“We don’t have a next step plan yet, but in theory we know we only have so much space if people don’t come and help us we are going to have to make difficult choices and we don’t want to get to that point,” said Jennifer Olohan, Austin Animal Center Spokesperson. “That is why we are pushing so so hard and pleading for people to come adopt, foster and to have other partner rescues to come pull animals. Anything we can do to get animals out of here.”

Shelters throughout the South are facing the same capacity challenges.

Usually when the kennels get full partner organizations work together to make sure the dogs don’t have to be put down, but with many facing similar capacity issues it’s up to adoptions and fostering.

Austin Pets Alive says there is a way to help.

“Suzie Chase Austin Pets Alive!: “Right now it is a critical time for the Austin community to understand that if they find a dog following the July 4th holiday it is really important to understand that if you can hold onto that dog the better chance it has of being reunited with its family,” said Suzie Chase, Austin Pets Alive! spokesperson.

Because of the capacity limits Austin Animal Center is asking people who find a runaway pet or want to surrender their own pet to hold on to the animals until a solution is found.

Also, if you are looking to adopt Austin Pets Alive and Austin Animal Shelter have waved all adoption fees.