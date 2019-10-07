Austin aims to increase affordability in new land development code draft

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the City of Austin released a draft of the newest attempt to overhaul the city’s land development code. The document is extensive — more than a thousand pages long –and is full of different adjustments to the code to account for Austin’s future growth and create more housing.

Thursday Austin’s City Council will be discussing this draft for the first time at a specially called meeting.

One of the many focuses of this restructuring of the land development code is to improve affordability around Austin.

Addressing affordability

At a press conference on Friday, Erica Leak with the city’s Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department explained that one way the proposed code will do this is by making more developments around the city eligible for incentives if they add affordable housing. She said that under the city’s current code, only 3% of Austin is zoned in a way that builders can get bonuses for adding density.

Under the new proposal, Leak said, “there will be opportunities for more affordable housing throughout the city.”

In fact, the city noted that under the proposal, in transition zones — areas near well-connected busy streets — buildings can be made up to 45 feet tall if they qualify for the affordable housing bonus program.

“One of the things that’s really important about an affordable housing bonus program is that in Texas it is one of the few tools that we have to create income-restricted affordable housing without subsidy,” Leak explained. “So it has the benefit of both creating those income-restricted affordable units and it also basically leverages the development that is occurring in some parts of the city, to basically pay for those affordable units.”

“So we get more housing units overall and a certain percentage of those will be affordable,” she added.

The city also issued an affordability impact statement along with the proposed draft which noted that if the draft is adopted, revisions like changes to zoning requirements, affordability incentive programs, parkland dedication, and elements of development review are expected to decrease housing costs for Austin in the short term and long term.

But the impact statement also noted that some of the proposals in the draft related to transportation, the environment, and open space regulations may increase housing costs in the short term, but may decrease housing costs in the long term.

In a release Friday, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk said of this draft that, “we must all continue working together until a new Land Development Code is adopted, hopefully next year.”

Responses to the draft

Members of AURA, a membership-based urbanist organization in Austin, poured over the draft this weekend, analyzing and annotating the entire document. Kevin McLaughlin, the chair of AURA’s land use working group, said that his group is excited to see that the proposal could increase both the number of market-rate homes built in Austin and also increase the number of developments that could qualify for incentives (through affordability bonuses and Austin’s new Affordability Unlocked program).

“So those two programs combined can significantly increase affordability in Austin,” McLaughlin said.

He noted that when his group looked over the new draft, they kept in mind the guidelines Austin’s council agreed on back in May to direct the staff members who worked on the draft.

“The very first thing we did was just looked at the maps to see if [city staff] were serious about increasing housing in Austin and they definitely were,” McLaughlin said. “We were excited to see that they really increased housing capacity, so the number of homes and everything that can be built in west and central Austin.”

In particular, McLaughlin noted his organization is excited to see the proposal upzoning in areas like 45th Street to increase the amount of multi-unit housing (often called “missing middle” housing) allowed on properties. The proposed code would also make accessory dwelling units (also known as ADU’s or granny flats) possible all across the city. McLaughlin believes that will also help to improve affordability. He and his wife currently live in an ADU in Hyde Park but he notes that he would not be able to afford a single-family home in the same area.

He hopes that Austinites take the time to read up about the code and these proposed changes on the city website.

“This is the foundational document for what Austin is going to look like in the future,” McLaughlin said. “And you know, foundational documents don’t come around every year, right?”

The city has not done a major rewrite of its Land Development code in more than 30 years.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler tells KXAN he believes the city “urgently” needs a new land development code.

“We have huge affordability issues,” Adler explained, “That’s primarily housing prices, we need a lot more supply.”

“At this point, I think the city is ready for us to get this done,” he added, “and I expect that the council will do that.”

Each of the council members will have to take the time to go over this detailed document and determine if it meets the goals for growth and affordability they were hoping for.

Council Member Jimmy Flannigan said he intends to read through every single page of this draft just as he did with CodeNEXT — last year’s attempt to overhaul the land-use code which was ultimately scrapped.

“CodeNEXT was done with very little council direction at the beginning and then staff was pulled in 100 different directions by 100 different folks, advocacy groups, and community groups,” Flannigan recalled of the previous process. “This time around, we took all of the input but the council decided earlier this year this is the type of stuff we want to see.”

“I feel much more confident that what we’ve got in this code is something we can get across the finish line,” he added.

Flannigan said that his aim with this new effort to restructure the code is to, “ensure that it actually accomplishes the goals we’re looking for which is housing affordability and ways that can get support and channel growth in our community exactly where we want it.”

Council Member Leslie Pool, however, expressed more reservations about the draft.

“I continue to believe that this process has been rushed,” Pool said in a statement to KXAN on Sunday.

“I am unconvinced that the significant upzoning that the draft includes will make our city more affordable,” she continued. “The bulk of the density is in districts 3, 5, 7, and 9 – parts of town that are already active targets of developers.”

Pool also questioned the accuracy of some of the maps city staff issued out.

“I believe that it’s more important to get policy right than to do it fast,” she said.

Austin’s Mayor Pro Tem, Delia Garza, pointed out in a statement that the city has been talking about the need to reform the land development code since 2012.

“The process most discussed during my time on Council was the CodeNEXT process,” Garza said. “Because of both community concern and inadequate information, that process was halted. City staff took that time (almost a year) to bring Council a new process. That is the process that is before us now. I briefly give that history to illustrate that we have been discussing the revision of the land development code for quite some time.”

“Today we see gentrification, we see families being priced out of their homes, we see inadequate transportation infrastructure, we see a city paralyzed by its past—that is what the current land development code has done and that’s why we need to change it,” Garza added.

The council will begin their discussion about this draft Tuesday at City Hall.

The city emphasizes that this document is only a draft, it still has a ways to go before it is final. The public will have several chances to weigh in with their thoughts on this draft in the coming months.

How to learn more and share input

On October 18 from 1 to 8 p.m. at City Hall, members of the public will be asked to test out five zoning scenarios as part of an interactive public exercise. This will be held on the third floor of 301 W. 2nd Street.

On October 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center at 808 Nile Street there will be a walkable demonstration to educate the public on the draft and allow the public a chance to ask questions to city staff.

On October 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Austin Central Library at 710 West Cesar Chavez Street, the city will host another walkable demonstration that the public can attend.

City Council representatives will organize district-wide town halls.

The public can schedule one-on-one appointments with city staff to learn about the code and how it could impact their property or neighborhood.

On October 26 there will be a Planning Commission Public Hearing on the draft. A Planning Commission vote on the draft and recommendations to the council are expected to happen in November.

Austin City Council is expected to have a public hearing about this draft in November.

Under the current timeline, the council could consider and take a vote on this code in December.

Additionally, the city has an interactive map that allows you to compare zoning under the current code with the changes proposed in the draft.