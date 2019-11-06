Austin 5th-grader collects gently-used costumes for kids in need next Halloween

Alexis Berson, 11, looks at the costumes that have been donated so far at the Epoch Coffee location downtown on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin 5th-grader started a new effort this year to collect, clean and store gently-used Halloween costumes so she can give them out to kids in need next year.

Alexis Berson, 11, poses for a photo as Katniss Everdeen from the “Hunger Games” series last Halloween. This was one of the costumes that she didn’t expect to wear again, inspiring her to collect donations for kids in need. (Photo Courtesy: Martin Berson)

Alexis Berson, 11, came up with the idea when she noticed two things last Halloween: the cost of new costumes and the number of outfits she had in her closet.

“I just had a bunch lying there that were either too small or I was just never going to wear them again,” Berson told KXAN. “Sometimes costumes are really expensive and not everybody has the ability to even sometimes buy dinner.”

The Austin Jewish Academy student created Kostumes for Kids, kicking off the project this month with orange donation boxes at businesses around the city, including many Snap Kitchen and Epoch Coffee locations. She keeps the Kostumes for Kids Facebook page updated with locations of new donation boxes.

A donation box at Fresh Plus Grocery in Hyde Park. (Photo Courtesy: Kostumes for Kids)

Boxes are also set up at Hill Elementary School, the Austin Jewish Academy, and St. Andrews Episcopal School’s Lower School.

Berson said she’s already collected a few dozen costumes and hopes to gather between 1,500 and 2,000 before she removes the boxes at Thanksgiving. She’s still looking for a dry cleaning partner to clean the costumes, as well as storage for the coming year before distributing the costumes to kids in need next September and October.

“We’re going to try and create a system that we can basically reuse every year,” she said.

On KXAN News Today, meet Alexis and hear how a local parent is using the donation boxes as a teaching moment for her own kids.