ATX Black Food Week: Celebrating Black restaurateurs in Austin’s culinary past and future

Sassy’s Vegetarian Soul Food is one of the restaurants featured in ATX Black Food Week (KXAN Photo/Akyssa Goard)

Austin (KXAN) — From July 22 through August 3, Black-owned restaurants in Austin are being celebrated through special events designed to highlight their role in Austin’s culinary scene.

ATX Black Food Week will actually run two weeks long this year.

The goal is to inform the community about Austin’s longstanding Black-owned restaurants as well as newer operations started by Black culinary pioneers.

Austin Justice Coalition, Austin Area Urban League Young Professionals, Black Foodies of Austin and #ATXinColor are working together on the events during ATX Black Food Week to drum up support for local minority-owned businesses

This will be the second Black Food Week in Austin.

You can RSVP for events during this week here.

Each of the featured restaurants will also offer “Eat and Greet” social hours on an assigned day.

Monday July 22

Mr. Catfish & More

1144 Airport Blvd, Austin TX 78702

“Eat and Greet”: 5pm – 8pm

Tuesday July 23

Big Easy Bar and Grill

1806 E 12th St, Austin TX 78702

“Eat and Greet”: 8pm – 10pm

Wednesday July 24

The Gossip Shack / Gossip Shack II

22709 Rogge Ln, Austin TX 78723 / 1615 Grand Avenue Parkway, Pflugerville

“Eat and Greet”: GS 1 4pm – 7pm / GS II 5pm – 8pm

Thursday July 25

Hoover’s Cooking

2002 Manor Rd, Austin TX 78722

“Eat and Greet”: 3pm to 7pm

Friday July 26

Sassy’s Vegetarian Soul Food

1819 E 12th St, Austin TX 78702

Tony’s Jamaican Food

1200 E 11th St, Austin 78702

J. Leonardi’s Barbeque

1124 E 11th St, Austin TX 78702

“Eat and Greet”: 5pm – 10pm

Saturday July 27

Sam’s BBQ

2000 E 12th St, Austin TX 78702

“Eat and Greet”: 4pm – 8pm

Sunday July 28

Winners BBQ Austin

800 W Pecan St, Pflugerville TX 78660

“Eat and Greet”: 12pm to 4pm

Monday July 29

Country Boyz Fixins

4140 E 12th St, Austin TX 78721

“Eat and Greet”: 3pm – 6pm

Tuesday July 30

Baby Greens

1508 W Anderson Ln, Austin TX 78757

“Eat and Greet”: 5pm – 8pm

Wednesday July 31

Bahadi’s Chicken & Lounge

907 Farm to Market 685, Pflugerville TX 78660

“Eat and Greet”: 5pm – 8pm

Thursday August 1

Da Slice LLC

3505 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78722

Friday August 2

Emojis Grilled Cheese Bar Domain Food Truck Court

My Granny’s Kitchen Domain Food Truck

Krack of Dawn Kafe Domain Food Truck Court

“Eat and Greet”: 5pm – 10pm

Grand Finale

Saturday August 3

Wild Magnolias

15424 Farm to Market Rd 1825 #240. Pflugerville TX 78660

“Eat and Greet”: 5pm – 10pm