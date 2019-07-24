ATX Black Food Week: Celebrating Black restaurateurs in Austin’s culinary past and future

Austin (KXAN) — From July 22 through August 3, Black-owned restaurants in Austin are being celebrated through special events designed to highlight their role in Austin’s culinary scene.
ATX Black Food Week will actually run two weeks long this year.
The goal is to inform the community about Austin’s longstanding Black-owned restaurants as well as newer operations started by Black culinary pioneers.
Austin Justice Coalition, Austin Area Urban League Young Professionals, Black Foodies of Austin and #ATXinColor are working together on the events during ATX Black Food Week to drum up support for local minority-owned businesses
This will be the second Black Food Week in Austin.
You can RSVP for events during this week here.
Each of the featured restaurants will also offer “Eat and Greet” social hours on an assigned day.
Monday July 22
Mr. Catfish & More
1144 Airport Blvd, Austin TX 78702
“Eat and Greet”: 5pm – 8pm
Tuesday July 23
Big Easy Bar and Grill
1806 E 12th St, Austin TX 78702
“Eat and Greet”: 8pm – 10pm
Wednesday July 24
The Gossip Shack / Gossip Shack II
22709 Rogge Ln, Austin TX 78723 / 1615 Grand Avenue Parkway, Pflugerville
“Eat and Greet”: GS 1 4pm – 7pm / GS II 5pm – 8pm
Thursday July 25
Hoover’s Cooking
2002 Manor Rd, Austin TX 78722
“Eat and Greet”: 3pm to 7pm
Friday July 26
Sassy’s Vegetarian Soul Food
1819 E 12th St, Austin TX 78702
Tony’s Jamaican Food
1200 E 11th St, Austin 78702
J. Leonardi’s Barbeque
1124 E 11th St, Austin TX 78702
“Eat and Greet”: 5pm – 10pm
Saturday July 27
Sam’s BBQ
2000 E 12th St, Austin TX 78702
“Eat and Greet”: 4pm – 8pm
Sunday July 28
Winners BBQ Austin
800 W Pecan St, Pflugerville TX 78660
“Eat and Greet”: 12pm to 4pm
Monday July 29
Country Boyz Fixins
4140 E 12th St, Austin TX 78721
“Eat and Greet”: 3pm – 6pm
Tuesday July 30
Baby Greens
1508 W Anderson Ln, Austin TX 78757
“Eat and Greet”: 5pm – 8pm
Wednesday July 31
Bahadi’s Chicken & Lounge
907 Farm to Market 685, Pflugerville TX 78660
“Eat and Greet”: 5pm – 8pm
Thursday August 1
Da Slice LLC
3505 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78722
Friday August 2
Emojis Grilled Cheese Bar Domain Food Truck Court
My Granny’s Kitchen Domain Food Truck
Krack of Dawn Kafe Domain Food Truck Court
“Eat and Greet”: 5pm – 10pm
Grand Finale
Saturday August 3
Wild Magnolias
15424 Farm to Market Rd 1825 #240. Pflugerville TX 78660
“Eat and Greet”: 5pm – 10pm