Attorney indicted in Ambler death sworn in as second-in-charge to Williamson County Attorney

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXAN) – With his family in tow, Dee Hobbs stepped up on a riser outside the old courthouse and placed his hand on a Bible and swore to his oath of office. The Jan. 4 swearing-in was the official start of Hobbs’ second term as the elected Williamson County Attorney.

That same morning, Hobbs was in a virtual swearing-in ceremony where his staff of assistant county attorneys were given a similar oath.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and former Williamson County Attorney General Counsel Jason Nassour were indicted on Sept. 25, 2020 each on one count of evidence tampering from the March 2019 in-custody death of Javier Ambler.

Among those sworn in virtually: Jason Nassour.

“Jason Nassour is an entry-level prosecutor position with the County Attorney’s Office with a salary of $67,657.46 and performs the duty of General Counsel,” Hobbs’ office wrote to KXAN in an email on Jan. 14. The office confirmed a virtual swearing-in ceremony happened Jan. 4.

Nassour is a co-defendant in the ongoing criminal investigation into the death of Javier Ambler. Ambler died following his arrest in March 2019 while two Live PD cameras recorded the arrest. The video shows Ambler telling Williamson County deputies J.J. Johnson and Zachary Camden he couldn’t breathe as the two tried to handcuff Ambler.

In September 2020, the Williamson County grand jury indicted Nassour and then-Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody each on one count of evidence tampering. The indictment alleges both men “while acting individually and as a party with another, did, knowing that an investigation was pending or in progress… destroy or conceal a record, document,” in the investigation into the Ambler death the indictment stated.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick later confirmed the evidence was Live PD video recordings of Ambler’s arrest.

Nassor and Chody did so “with intent to impair their availability as evidence in the investigation,” the indictment alleged. Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges following their booking in the county jail.

Williamson County Attorney Dee Hobbs is sworn into office outside the Williamson County Courthouse for his second term on Jan. 4, 2021. Hobbs has continued the employment of Jason Nassour as his office’s general counsel. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

Both Nassour and Chody are under investigation in Travis County, Dick told KXAN in a September press conference announcing the indictments. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office is looking into similar crimes identified in the Williamson County grand jury investigation, Dick confirmed.

A decision from the Travis County grand jury was initially expected sometime this month, former Travis County DA Margaret Moore said in September, however, newly-elected Travis County DA Jose Garza issued a statement Jan. 14 indicating he intends to present the Ambler case to the grand jury by the end of March.

Garza said the Ambler case is pending and still under investigation by his office’s Civil Rights Unit.

Chody lost his re-election bid just weeks after his arrest. At the time of Ambler’s arrest, Nassour was working as Hobbs’ general counsel. Nassour maintained an office remotely. Nassour’s position was budgeted for $177,000 in the 2019 – 2020 county budget.

Hobbs’ office has not yet answered our questions surrounding Nassour’s employment status following the Sept. 25, 2020 indictment or whether he was ever placed on paid leave.

Messages sent to Nassour have not yet been answered.