Atlanta shootings put spotlight on surging anti-Asian sentiment in America

John and Barbara Hayes, of Sandy Springs,Georgia bring flowers and offer prayers on March 17, 2021 at the steps of Gold Spa, one of the three Asian massage parlors that were the sites of deadly attacks in Northeast Atlanta, Georgia on March 16, 2021. – Six Asian women were among eight people shot and killed at spas around the US city of Atlanta, raising fears March 17, 2021 that it might be the most violent chapter yet in a wave of attacks on Asian-Americans. A white man is in custody on suspicion of staging all three attacks, police said as a Georgia state Democratic party leader suggested the attack matched “a pattern” of violence on Asian-Americans during the pandemic. (Photo by Virginie Kippelen / AFP) (Photo by VIRGINIE KIPPELEN/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday night’s fatal shooting of six Asian Americans in several Atlanta-area spas and businesses has shed light on the rise in anti-Asian sentiment in recent years — particularly throughout the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the shooter has so far told police the killings were not racially motivated, six of eight victims being Asian left many to question that response.

While support for the victims poured out immediately, so too, did calls for Americans to pay attention to boiling tensions against Asian Americans — which some believe were stoked by former President Donald Trump, his administration and some within the Republican Party.

Trump referred to COVID-19 throughout his tenure as president as the “China Virus” the “Wuhan coronavirus” and similar names, appearing to blame Asian countries for the disease even as many warned about the impact and potential for a rise in hate crimes.

One year ago, we had a former President and White House officials inflaming hate against Asian Americans. Some elected officials continue to use ethnic identifiers in describing the virus, which adds fuel to the hate. If you are one of those officials, please stop.#StopAsianHate https://t.co/Bb92pULMTX — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 17, 2021

President Joe Biden spoke out Wednesday:

“Whatever the motivation here, I know Asian Americans, they are very concerned, because as you know I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian Americans, and it’s troubling.” President Joe Biden

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris commented: “We don’t yet know — we’re not yet clear — about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged.”

Chosun Ilbo, a top South Korean newspaper, reported Wednesday that the shooter reportedly yelled, “I’m going to kill all Asians!” They cited a surviving witness.

From March 19, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021, there were almost 3,800 reported hate incidents against Asian Americans nationwide, according to Stop AAPI Hate, which the center says is only a fraction of incidents that actually occur.

The top forms of discrimination were verbal harassment and shunning (deliberate avoidance). Physical assault was the third largest category with 11.1% reported having experienced it. One respondent said she was shouted at by store workers, who said, “You Chinese bring the virus here and you dare ask people to keep social distance guidelines!”

Chinese Americans reported receiving the most amounts of hate, with 42.2% saying they have experienced it. Korean, Vietnamese and Filipino followed.

California, New York, Washington and Texas claimed the most instances of hate.

On Wednesday, former president Barack Obama said the attacks underscore “an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end.”

Yesterday's shootings are another tragic reminder that we have far more work to do to put in place commonsense gun safety laws and root out the pervasive patterns of hatred and violence in our society. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 17, 2021

On Twitter, the conversation about a possible racial motivation by a white shooter continued throughout Wednesday.

As the facts of the #Atlanta tragedy continue to emerge, it’s important that we do NOT rule out racism. — Stop AAPI Hate (@StopAAPIHate) March 17, 2021

Devastated by the murder of 8 people in Atlanta, including 6 Asian-American women.



There have been 3,800 anti-Asian incidents in the last year, almost all against women.



We must remember that an attack on one community is an attack on all of us. #StopAsianHate — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 17, 2021

We're devastated over yesterday's senseless killings in Atlanta, along with the sharp rise in hate crimes against our Asian friends, family, & colleagues over the past year. There's no room for hate in this fandom, and we will always stand with the Asian community. #StopAsianHate — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 17, 2021

I am horrified and saddened by the mass murder in Atlanta. We will have to see where the investigation leads. But we need to recognize and denounce the surge in anti-Asian violence and the rhetoric that incites it. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 17, 2021

I’m heartsick for the victims of yesterday’s murders in Atlanta, their families, and for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community that has already lived in fear of violence during this crisis. Acts of terror and hate have no place in this country. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 17, 2021

I'm grateful to all of you who are talking about the shootings in Atlanta, about anti-Asian violence, about violence against women, about the roles white supremacy and toxic masculinity play, about the need for solidarity between communities of color. Thank you. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) March 17, 2021

Last night’s unspeakable act of terror in Atlanta is a direct result of the rise in anti-Asian racism and hate over the last year.



We must denounce domestic terrorism, stand with our AAPI communities, and bring justice to those who were murdered. #StopAsianHate — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) March 17, 2021