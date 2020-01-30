ATD proposes bicycle safety improvements for Central Austin streets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Transportation Department is proposing turning several central Austin streets into a network of neighborhood bikeways.

Austin Transportation Department’s North University-Heritage-Rosedale Neighborhood Bikeways map.

Transportation officials said they’re looking at the North University, Heritage and Rosedale neighborhoods. They said neighborhood bikeways will help improve safety and create connections.

ATD describes neighborhood bikeways as streets where vehicle traffic speeds and volumes are kept low, to make it a safer environment for all modes of transportation.

“There’s a lot of travel in a very short distance and when we can make those connections safe and comfortable for people on bikes we can offer people more mobility choices for how they get around,” Laura Dierenfield, a transportation department representative, said.

For the North University, Heritage and Rosedale neighborhoods, the city is proposing new shared lane markings like arrows to let drivers know to look out for bicyclists and new signs to help people on their bikes get around. As well as enhancements to crossings at several streets and intersections and potentially installing speed reduction devices such as speed bumps to ensure drivers do not speed.

Longtime North University neighbor Maggie Lee said enhancements to the area would make her feel safer.

“I would definitely bike more often,” she said. “There’s definitely a need for some pedestrian and bike-friendly changes.”

Thursday evening transportation officials will host an open house to share details on the proposed changes and hear from the community. The open house starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Bryker Woods Elementary School cafeteria.