Austin (KXAN) — The intense heat created problems for several dozen football fans at the Longhorn’s first game of the season Saturday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it transported six people for probable heat-related incidents to medical facilities. Inside the stadium, ATCEMS said that more than 40 people were seen at aid stations for heat-related issues.

Before the game, ATCEMS strategically placed ambulances and medics around the stadium to prepare for the extreme weather conditions.

Before half-time droves of football fans were already leaving the game because of the heat.

UT student Lilian Rembert is part of a spirit team that requires her to paint her face for game day. She said the heat was one of the biggest obstacles of the day.

“I’ve had to do a couple of touch-ups, try not to touch my face because I’ve had like sweat dripping down,” Rembert said.

Before leaving the stadium, Rembert said she had to cool off inside an aid station but was far from the only one needing a break from the heat.

“As I’m sitting down, more and more people are just coming in just to get water or to cool down or needing AC, just to get out of the sun,” Rembert said.

Longhorn fan Daniela Gonzalez said her family usually plans to attend night games to escape the heat at the start of the season but did not want to miss the team’s season debut.

However, Gonzalez said the heat was too much for the entire family but especially her toddler.

“We are leaving because it’s too hot. We can’t deal with it any more. We bought him a cup, filled it up with ice and it’s already melted. It lasted about 10 seconds,” Gonzalez said.