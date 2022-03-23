AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said a teen was hit by a train Wednesday in south Austin and was sent to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert

ATCEMS tweeted at 12:16 p.m. that a person involved was “awake and talking” with first responders near the intersection of West William Cannon Drive and Cannonleague Drive, but medics had to extricate the teen. By 12:30 p.m. ATCEMS said the teen was being taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with “potentially serious injuries.”

The scene is about two blocks east of William Cannon Drive’s intersection with Menchaca Road.