AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is on the scene after a call came in of a man discovered in the bottom of a creek at Clayton Lane and Middle Fiskville Road in north Austin.

The call came in at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday. Homicide investigators are on the way to determine whether the death is suspicious.

Expect traffic delays and closures in the area as authorities investigate the scene, according to ATCEMS.