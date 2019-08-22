ATCEMS: Boat crash on Lake Travis leaves multiple people injured

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several adults and children were injured in a boat crash at Calcasieu Point near Lake Travis Wednesday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Pedernales Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash at the 2100 block of Cypress Club Pointe around 9:30 p.m.

ATCEMS tweeted that 12 people were involved in the crash altogether.

At least six patients were transported to Austin-area hospitals. A child and a woman in her 20s, both with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries were transported by STAR Flight and the rest were taken by ambulance, according to ATCEMS.

