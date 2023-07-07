TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials said a person died early Friday morning after two vehicles were involved in a collision near the 10100 block of North State Highway 130 heading north. Two others were also reported with serious injuries, one possibly life-threatening.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the initial callout occurred at 1:20 a.m. for a single vehicle 100 to 200 feet down an embankment. Officials later discovered a second vehicle and identified there were three total patients involved.

ATCEMS said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two patients were declared trauma alerts.

Officials said one of the trauma patients was ejected from a vehicle. The two patients with serious injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to officials.

SH 130 near FM 973, just south of Manor, was shut down for an investigation, according to ATCEMS, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

A KXAN photojournalist at the scene said the wreckage from the crash was cleared.