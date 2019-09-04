Assaults on EMS medics increasing in Austin-Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a medical emergency, the public relies on paramedics to respond and help. But the medics who take care of us say we aren’t doing the same for them.

A recent survey shows there’s a startling rate of assaults on Austin-Travis County EMS first responders.

It’s a statistic the agency wants to change.

Paramedic captain Kevin Harner has seen it firsthand. For 27 years, Harner has responded when you dial 911.

“Mental emergencies, traumatic emergencies, child birth, car crashes, chest pain, heart attacks,” Harner said.

But he revealed the people under his watch don’t always appreciate his care. He shared a particularly violent episode in front of Austin Public Safety Commission on Tuesday.

“As I turned around, she stood up and hit me across the face as hard as she could,” Harner recalled a moment when a patient was suffering from a mental and emotional breakdown.

“In any medics lifetime, they will be assaulted,” said Selena Xie, the President of the Austin EMS Association.

A recent ATCEMS survey revealed 86% of ATCEMS communication staff had been verbally assaulted more than once in the pperast two years and 63% of field personnel reported being assaulted more than once over the same time period.

ATCEMS estimates these numbers could be even higher since on-duty assaults are often under-reported. Xie said medics fear for their safety, which can ultimately lead to a departure from the profession altogether.

“They don’t have guns, they don’t have tasers, they don’t have anything to protect themselves and it’s in a really confined space. So it can be a pretty scary experience,” Xie said. “People that have families often report leaving because they want to come home to their families and they are nervous about staying in their job and not being able to.”

The survey also revealed that many EMS workers believe these types of assaults are simply a part of the job. Sixty-nine percent of field personnel called assaults an “unavoidable risk.”

We are going to be faced with that again. It’s not if, it’s when,” Harner said.

ATCEMS leaders have some suggestions: Each medic may soon become trained in self-defense. They are also looking at ways to improve the reporting policy to lead to more accurate data.

The Austin EMS Association is also looking at ways to create a safer work environment for EMS medics in coordination with on-duty APD officers.

Currently, when a medic is in distress, police officers can’t tell why EMS is requesting their help.

Officers will see a message: “code three.”

In contrast, if an APD officer was being threatened, the code would show “officer in distress.” ATCEMS leaders want to create a code which APD officers will read as “medic in distress.”

“If they knew it was because a medic is in distress, they would break from their paperwork, they would break from low acuity calls to assist,” Xie said.

APD and EMS chiefs agreed to develop these new codes and guidelines for both departments to make sure everyone is protected when they go out on a call.

With these proposals, leaders say they can cut down on the number of EMS workers who fear for their safety and may leave emergency response altogether.

EMS and APD teams will reconvene in a month to see what kind of changes have been implemented. Xie hopes that self-defense training can be complete within the next six months.