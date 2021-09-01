As student enrollment surges in Hutto ISD, district plans for new high school

Hutto ISD sees major growth, now planning for second high school in district

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Central Texas has one of the fastest growing populations in the nation, and one town that’s particularly booming is Hutto.

Schools have seen enrollment surge over the years, and now there are talks of building another high school.

“We have people moving here in droves,” said LaKesha Whitfield, Hutto ninth-grade center principal. “We have companies coming here, we have a lot of families that are finding out we have great school districts.”

Over the last 20 years, Hutto Independent School District has grown significantly and Whitfield says there are no signs of slowing down.

Hutto ISD enrollment since 2001

2001-02: 1,420

2006-07: 3,706

2011-12: 5,669

2016-17: 6,946

2021-22: 8,900

“At Hutto High School, we were busting at the scenes,” Whitfield said. “We were crowded.”

To alleviate some of the growing pains, the district built a ninth-grade center this year.

“Right now, we have 697 students and we are anticipating getting 750 before the close of this year,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield said in five to seven years the ninth-grade center will have a few additions to accommodate grades 9-12.

“We will have a second wing added on to where we will be the second high school,” Whitfield said.

Hutto Memorial Stadium is currently under construction to add more seating and a new press box as well.

“We aren’t getting any smaller,” said Head Football Coach Brad LaPlante. “6A came to us last year. When you have a good football program and a great town that supports the kids you need to have this kind of environment.”

In 2010, the city of Hutto had a population of 16,461. In 2019, the population grew to 27,947.