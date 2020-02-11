As Pflugerville grows, advisory committee presents possible bond projects to city council

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday, Pflugerville City Council could decide to approve a bond proposal focused on transportation, along with parks and recreation projects.

The Citizen Advisory Committee looked at 39 projects across the city and narrowed the list to 20 they plan to present to council.

Some of the projects include widening a section of Kelly Lane, Immanuel Road, Picadilly and Central Commerce drives, as well as extending Pfluger Farm Lane to the north and Main Street.

Another project would enhance a section of the State Highway 45 frontage road by adding new pavement. The committee is also recommending street reconstruction and improvements to signals across Pflugerville.

Other proposed projects improve the north side of Lake Pflugerville, adding six baseball and softball fields at 1849 Park and enhancing trails.

In a presentation put together by Gap Strategies, a Buda-based consulting firm, one of the goals is listed as understanding the “growth projections” of the city.

Since 2010, Pflugerville has nearly doubled with the current population a little over 70,000. It’s expected to reach around 78,000 this year, according to the committee’s presentation to Pflugerville City Council last month.

The bond is estimated at around $190 million, and depending on what council decides, voters could see a bond either in May or November.