Arrest made in murder of SMU student from El Paso; police allege suspect is a serial killer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man from North Texas has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old Southern Methodist University student from El Paso who was fatally shot in Downtown Dallas on Oct. 31.

Jeremy Rashaud Harris was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Dallas Police Department.

He is charged with murder in the shooting death of Robert ‘Jaden’ Urrea, who was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of the intersection of South Harwood and Jackson streets around 3 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Dallas Police say they have surveillance footage showing Urrea walking up to a white four-door vehicle and shortly after, stumbling into the intersection where he collapsed.

Police said Harris may be connected to other shootings in North Texas and said he fits the profile of a serial killer.

Urrea was a 2019 graduate of Coronado High School and an up-and-coming guitarist in El Paso. He played with the local band Cherry Trap.