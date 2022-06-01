TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Michael Lance Arendt, 50, was arrested Saturday in Laredo, Texas, for a suspected murder that occurred in Austin, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Arendt was suspected of the murder of 42-year-old Anthony Israel Yancey.

According to the original Travis County arrest affidavit, Arendt, of California, was being charged for a shooting that occurred around 7:38 p.m. May 16 in the 4000 block of Lower Drive.

TCSO said Arendt has not been transferred to Travis County yet.