Arrest made in crash that injured Texas police officers

WACO, Texas – A suspect has been arrested after a November 2020 crash involving a Waco police officer during a funeral procession.

36-year-old Jelani James was arrested on Nov. 16 on an Aggravated Assault indictment issued in May 2021.

During a funeral procession, James pulled up and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Corporation Parkway and Crosslake Drive. While the funeral procession was traveling through this intersection, James saw a break in the procession and tried to cut through.

At this same time, a Waco Police officer was traveling through this intersection on a police motorcycle, conducting the funeral escort. It was then that the officer crashed into the car James was driving.

Since this incident, the officer on the motorcycle has since been recovering from his injuries.

Below is the original text from this story:

Two Waco police officers and two drivers were treated for injuries resulting from two separate, but connected crashes.

Police tell FOX44 News that it started with a funeral procession on Corporation Parkway around 11 a.m. Officer Garen Bynum says a driver coming off of Crosslake Parkway hit a police officer on a motorcycle that was escorting the procession.

Bynum says a second crash happened on 18th and Clay, involving a vehicle and a police car responding to the first crash.

Both officers were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, and one has since

been released and is doing well. The other officer is still receiving treatment for injuries

that he sustained during the collision.

Both drivers of the other vehicles were also taken to the hospital and received medical treatment. Their current injury status is unknown.

Source: Waco Police Department