Army Futures command declares UT Austin as new research hub, prompting expansions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin researchers will be working even more closely with the Austin-based group tasked with modernizing the U.S. Army as it becomes one of the research hubs for the U.S. Army Futures command.

Along with that comes two new work areas on campus and eight new faculty members over five years, according to a release from the university Thursday.

The U.S. Army Futures Command center opened at the University of Texas System’s building on West Seventh Street in August 2018, with an initial plan to bring 100 military and 400 civilian jobs. The announcement of the center in July was considered “the biggest organizational change for Army since 1973,” according to Army Secretary Mark Esper.

Now, UT Austin will be the hub for two of its research programs: Robotics and Assured Positioning and Navigation and Timing. The university will both coordinate research on those topics among other university campuses and participate in research with the other three hubs, according to a release.

“Students and faculty will have unprecedented research opportunities,” said UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin P. Eltife in a release. “And the Army will be able to leverage the unparalleled expertise and innovation at UT Austin as it accelerates its research capability to serve and defend our country.”

UT Austin will expand two facilities: a robotics research center in the Anna Hiss Gymnasium where students will work alongside members of the Army; and a facility in the building on the J.J. Pickle Research Campus for work that requires additional security.

On Thursday the UT System Board of Regents approved $20 million to support the collaboration. It also is committing $30 million to “strengthen faculty and research capabilities in areas of mutual interest with the Army.”