Arizona border agents uncover 2nd tunnel in 5 days

This Dec. 9, 2019 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows an access point to a tunnel between Nogales, Mexico, and Nogales, Ariz., seen from the U.S. side. The CBP says it busted another cross-border tunnel after arresting a group of four migrants. The agency says agents in Nogales, Ariz., made the discovery on Sunday after a camera operator spotted the migrants. It was just 50 yards (45.7 meters) east of another tunnel that was discovered last week, although that one was incomplete. The Border Patrol says it worked with Mexican authorities to trace the tunnel to Mexico and that it has since destroyed it. (CBP via AP)

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Another border tunnel from Mexico to the United States has been discovered in Arizona after the U.S. Border Patrol arrested four migrants.

Agents in Nogales, Arizona, found the tunnel on Sunday after a camera operator for the Border Patrol spotted the migrants.

The agents who made the arrest traced the migrants’ trip and came across the tunnel from Nogales, Mexico to Nogales, Arizona.

It was the fifth tunnel discovered this year in the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, which covers large areas of Arizona. It is also the 125th tunnel discovered in the Tucson Sector since 1990.

#TucsonSector Border Patrol agents with the cooperation of Mexican Federal Police located an illicit cross-border tunnel on the west side of Nogales on Wednesday. This is the 124th tunnel discovered by Border Patrol since 1990. @PoliciaFedMx details: https://t.co/tq8GVRatft pic.twitter.com/2dvFHIOX2n — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) December 5, 2019

The tunnel was just 50 yards away from another cross-border tunnel discovered last week underneath the streets of Nogales, although that one was incomplete.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and Mexican Federal Police discovered an incomplete cross-border tunnel running underneath the streets of Nogales on Dec. 4, 2019. (Courtesy CBP)

On Dec. 4, agents and Mexican Federal Police discovered the incomplete tunnel during a routine, bi-national tunnel sweep of the stormwater drainage system that serves both sides of the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

The tunnel’s entrance was concealed with a pile of dirt and capped with a Styrofoam and concrete mixture in the base of an existing drainage system. At its entrance, the tunnel was approximately 3 feet wide and over 4 feet tall. It was located 10 feet underground and extended 20 feet into the United States.

The Border Patrol said it worked with Mexican authorities to trace the tunnel to Mexico. Once they determine that the tunnel is secure, officials plant to fill it with concrete.

