Arizona border agents catch Honduran sex offender who’d been deported

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Agents from the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector arrested a convicted sex offender from Honduras on Sunday near Lukeville, Arizona.

Hector Josue Valeviano, 20, was convicted of sexual assault of a child in July 2019, in El Paso County, Colorado. He was deported following his conviction.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, Valeviano is listed as a registered sex offender for life.

Because he’s a previously deported aggravated felon, Valeviano will face federal prosecution for immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal aliens with criminal histories are positively identified, the release said.