Argument involving teens escalated to Austin mass shooting on 6th Street, affidavit says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An argument between two groups of teens on East Sixth Street escalated to a shooting that killed one person and injured 13 others June 12, an arrest affidavit from the Austin Police Department said.

APD says Jeremiah Roshaun Leeland James Tabb, 17, pulled a gun from his waistband and he and his “crew” walked by another group of people, exchanged words with them and then started shooting.

The affidavit says as the group Tabb was in walked by the other group, Tabb said, “What y’all wanna do? Y’all wanna fight?” A minor from the other group replied with, “it’s whatever,” and then the affidavit says that’s when Tabb pulled out his gun and started shooting.

The same juvenile said Tabb shot him in the leg a few days before in Killeen, the affidavit said. A police report from Killeen police supported the juvenile’s claim that Tabb was the primary suspect in that shooting, as well.

Another minor police interviewed said the group immediately starting running away and heard gunshots behind him.

The shooting killed 25-year-old Douglas Kantor, who was visiting Austin, and injured 13 others. One of the 13 who were injured, identified by family members to KXAN as Jessica Ramirez, was fighting for her life in the hospital after being shot. Family members said she needed back surgery because of her injuries.

