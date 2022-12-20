AUSTIN (KXAN) — Temperatures are dropping in Central Texas, and that means it’s time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures.

“I am calling to let you know Austin Water was able to deliver us more supplies today,” said Austin Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly. “We will have hose covers and keys for the water meters.”

Kelly was on the phone reaching out to people living in her district Tuesday, letting them know her office was handing out supplies to help with the freezing weather expected to hit this week.

Rodney Cariaga was one of the dozens of people stopping by to pick up supplies in northwest Austin.

“Need the keys to the water meter just in case something happens, and I always use the covers for the faucets,” said Cariaga.

Councilmember Kelly said being proactive is important when the city is expecting bad weather.

“Mitigating the effects of something that might go wrong is a lot easier to handle than working through a difficult situation after the fact,” said Kelly.

Austin Water suggests knowing where the water main shutoff is at your home or apartment and keeping it clear of debris and obstacles. Austin Water posted a video on how to shut off water valves.

“For most homes, the property owner’s shutoff valve is on your side of the water meter at the meter box. For renters, please consult with your property manager. If you cannot find your shutoff valve or if it is damaged, then you should be prepared to access the City shutoff valve in the meter box in an emergency. You may need a water meter key to open the meter box, which can be purchased at most hardware and home improvement stores.”

– Austin Water spokesperson.

While some boxes can be accessed without a key, newer homes might require a key to open the box.

“If you don’t have the key you can’t get in the box then you are in a lot of trouble,” said Mike Marugo, with ABC Home and Commercial Services.

ABC has a section on its website discussing preparations for freezing temperatures. Dripping the faucet when it gets cold enough to freeze and opening the cabinets to keep warm air flowing can help prevent pipes from bursting.