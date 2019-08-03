Application now open for Leander, Pflugerville ISD free and reduced-price meal plans

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Leander ISD and Pflugerville ISD recently announced application for their free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch programs for the 2019-20 school year is now open.

Both programs at both districts are subject to income eligibility guidelines and can be accessed at:

Pflugerville ISD application: Click here.

Leander ISD application: Click here.

To contact Pflugerville ISD, call (512) 594-0000 or click here. To contact Leander ISD, call (512) 570-0000 or click here.