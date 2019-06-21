Apple teams with 30 Austin teachers to code app prototypes and solve community challenges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Apple aims to develop educators at its core. The company wants to bring coding to under-represented Austin schools and communities through the launch of its Austin Community Education Initiative.

A week-long Teacher Coding Academy that wrapped today is part of the initiative.

The Academy hosts 30 Austin educators from 12 public schools this week. The participating school districts include:

Austin ISD

Elgin ISD

Manor ISD

Leander ISD

Each has demonstrated financial need. Over half of each student body qualifies for free or reduced lunch.

The program focuses on creating a pipeline of opportunities for diverse learners from K12 up through the workforce by developing their knowledge and skills in coding and app development.

Apple expects teachers to rollout summer coding camps for hundreds of Austin students. The goal is to connect coding with creative opportunities to solve community challenges with app prototypes.

Participating schools will receive hardware support from Apple to help.

Austin Community College (ACC) and Lamar University are a couple of their partners.

Participating teachers have an opportunity to earn up to 12 units towards a Masters or Doctorate degree — or towards Continuing Professional Education units.

Apple is working with the ACC and the participating schools to coordinate dual-enrollment programs that will allow high school students to gain college credit for taking coding classes.

This week, four community organizations participated in the Teacher Coding Academy: