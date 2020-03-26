Apple CEO Tim Cook announces 10 million mask donation to medical workers

(WIAT) — Wednesday afternoon Apple CEO Tim Cook shared his thoughts on the coronavirus outbreak and a large donation Apple has made to the medical and healthcare community.

In a video recorded straight from his phone, Cook stated that he was at home practicing safe social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak and encouraged others to also stay home and only travel when it’s completely necessary.

He also took the time to announce that Apple has sourced and donated 10 million masks to the medical community in the United States.

Proud to share we’ve been able to source 10M masks for the US and millions more for the hardest hit regions in Europe. Our ops teams are helping to find and purchase masks from our supply chain in coordination with governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/uTsA6eA5ks — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2020

“These people deserve our debt of gratitude for all of the work they’re doing on the front lines,” Cook said.

In addition, Cook recognized employees working during the coronavirus outbreak. Those who are warehouse employees, grocery store employees, delivery drivers, and pharmaceutical workers.

“It’s in these toughest times that we show our greatest strengths and I know we’ll rise to the occasion,” Cook said.

Apple operation teams are helping to find and purchase masks from their supply chain in coordination with governments around the world to help other countries severely affected by the virus.