APH reports most active COVID-19 cases since August, urges people to get tested if they went to a party

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health asks that everyone involved in “gatherings outside of their household” last weekend get tested for COVID-19 as the area reported its highest active case number since August.

In a statement released Thursday morning, APH said the area had 1,034 active COVID-19 in the Austin-Travis County area Wednesday, the most since August 15.

“It is a gradual but significant increase in the number of cases,” the statement says, “and more than half of those who tested positive through APH test sites have been adults between 20 and 39 years old.”

APH also suggests that anyone who has been in crowded gatherings should self-isolate and not visit any friends or family members considered high-risk for COVID-19 complications.

“APH cannot prevent a spike in cases ahead of the winter holidays without the support and cooperation of our entire community. An increase in case numbers will lead to needless hospitalizations and deaths,” the statement says.

The seven-day rolling average of new hospitalizations has moved to 20, according to APH’s COVID-19 dashboard. On Oct. 1, the rolling average was 12.3.

The positivity rate for the week ending in Oct. 24, the latest updated on the dashboard, was 3.8%.

People can sign up for a free COVID-19 test through APH online or by calling 512-972-5560.