APH closes 2 COVID-19 testing sites due to cold weather, threat of ice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In anticipation of winter weather, two of Austin Public Health’s COVID-19 testing sites are closed Thursday.

Sites at the Dove Springs Recreation Center and the Travis County Expo Center will reopen from 12-5 p.m. on Friday, APH said in a tweet. The sites will also be open from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday.

Wind chills are expected to be in the teens and 20s all day Thursday in the Austin area, and there’s a threat of ice accumulation on elevated roads and surfaces that could potentially make driving more difficult. KXAN’s First Warning Weather team is forecasting the day’s high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 30s.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.