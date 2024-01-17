AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Wednesday a person was safely detained after SWAT officers were called to an apartment in north Austin.

According to APD, a family member told 911 around 4:30 a.m. that the person was in “an altered mental state,” holding two knives and not allowing family members to leave the apartment on Plaza Lane, which is just south of Rundberg Lane.

A family member was able to leave the apartment and tell officers what was happening, APD said.

Mental health officers and a hostage negotiator were on scene, and negotiations lasted for an hour, according to APD.

Police said the SWAT team did enter the apartment. It said the person who was detained was combative.

No family members or officers were hurt, according to APD.