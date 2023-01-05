AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Austin Police identified a woman that died as a result of injuries sustained in a Dec. 20 traffic crash in north Austin.

APD said at approximately 11:20 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of Hearthside Drive. At the scene, two people were found inside a minivan that crashed into a tree, according to police.

A passenger in the minivan, 86-year-old Duong Lieng, was taken to a hospital where she later died Dec. 25. APD said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said this incident was being investigated as Austin’s 114th fatal crash of 2022.