APD, Texas National Guard send personnel to help inauguration security effort

More than 1,000 Texas National Guard soldiers were deployed to help the security effort at Wednesday’s inauguration. (Sgt. Maj. of the Army Micahel A. Grinston photo)

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department and Texas National Guard sent resources to assist in keeping Wednesday’s inauguration secure.

APD Chief Brian Manley tweeted a photo of 49 APD officers in Washington D.C. ready to help the Metropolitan Police Department keep the ceremony safe from potential violence.

Proud of our Austin Police Officers who will assist in providing security at the Presidential Inauguration today in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/RRaVlmtT1r — Chief Brian Manley (@Chief_Manley) January 20, 2021

In a press conference Tuesday, APD Assistant Chief Joseph Chacon detailed what officers are doing to keep Austin safe and preparing for potential violence.

He said APD typically sends more officers to help inauguration security, but given the potential local threat of violence, they decided to scale that back even though Chacon said there are “no known threats.”

Groups said they would hold protests “in all 50 states” leading up to the inauguration. A small group carrying weapons gathered Sunday outside the Texas Capitol for a peaceful protest. The Capitol grounds were closed Sunday as a precaution and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were there providing security.

Texas National Guard members were out near the National Mall and U.S. Capitol grounds early Wednesday morning to support the security effort.

Army Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Grinston visited guard members as they got organized.

Just visited the @TexasGuard Soldiers out tonight supporting #Inauguration2021. Big temperature shift from Houston, but they’re keeping warm and staying vigilant. Proud of all the @USNationalGuard out here helping. pic.twitter.com/kgvcOaMPfL — Michael A. Grinston (@16thSMA) January 20, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott said more than 1,000 Texas National Guard soldiers were deployed to help at the inauguration.