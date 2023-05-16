Austin Police SWAT unit at apartment complex on May 16. (KXAN: TIm Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said its SWAT team was called out to a north Austin apartment just after midnight Tuesday morning.

According to Austin Police, officers were called to the apartment complex on 8800 North Interstate 35 just after 9 p.m. Monday.

According to Google, that address matches the Starburst Apartments located on the south side of the interstate just north of US 183.

Police said the SWAT team was called out around 12:30 a.m. Police did not say how many people were inside the apartment unit.

Austin Police said officers will provide media with an update.