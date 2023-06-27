AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Tuesday morning the SWAT team was called to the 8600 block of West Gate Boulevard.

The block is on West Gate just north of Davis Lane. Austin Police officer Alexandra Parker said multiple people called 911 at 4 a.m.

When officers arrived to the location approximately 10 minutes later, officer Parker said officers were able to make contact with the victim of a domestic dispute and “get her to safety.”

Officers said a man refused to surrender and was making violent threats.

“For the safety of everyone, neighboring apartments were evacuated,” according to Officer Parker.

SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene.

“With the expertise of all patrol officers and specialized units on scene, I am confident they will do everything possible to a peaceful resolution,” officer Parker said.

This is a breaking story. Please stay with KXAN and KXAN.com for further updates.