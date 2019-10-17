APD sergeant demoted two ranks for actions during April OIS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An officer who was part of a fatal officer-involved-shooting in April was demoted two ranks last week due to his actions during the incident, according to a memorandum from the Austin Police Department.

The April 28 shooting

Sgt. Okkyun Sin was part of an officer-Involved-shooting on the Pennybacker Bridge in April. Officers were sent to the 5200 block of Loop 360 where investigators said there was disturbance between Carlos Manuel Dodero and his wife while they were in the car. The woman got out of her car to get away from Dodero and got into another car, police say.

Dodero intentionally rammed the car his wife was in, according to police. She then got out and ran away. Dashcam footage shows Dodero ran up and grabbed her as she was trying to get into another car. He reportedly pinned the woman to the ground, but several bystanders came to her aid. Police said they then got calls that Dodero ran from the scene into a nearby wooded area.

READ MORE: Witness gives his account of fatal officer-involved shooting near Pennybacker Bridge

Sin and another officer then tracked Dodero into the woods. The man can be heard on bodycam footage saying “I have a gun, I will shoot you.” Officers commanded him to drop his weapon multiple times but fired at the suspect. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services took him to a local trauma center with critical life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The demotion

According to the memorandum released by APD, Sin admitted he did not perform his duties in a “satisfactory manner.” They wrote that Sin violated the rules of the Austin Police Department pertaining to the requirements of duty and neglect of duty. He was demoted two ranks from sergeant to police officer.

In regard to Sin’s requirements of duty, APD said the rule he violated stated employees should not shirk from their duties in the case of danger. They also wrote that all employees must remain alert and observant while on duty.

When it comes to what APD considered a neglect of duty, it wrote that Sin showed an “unwillingness or inability to perform assigned tasks,” as well as a “failure to take appropriate actions during the occasion of a crime.”

KXAN has reached out to APD on the specifics of Sin’s violations but has yet to hear back.

In addition to a demotion, Sin also agreed to a probationary period where he could face an indefinite suspension if he has a similar act of misconduct. During the probationary period, Sin is not allowed to take the Corporal promotional exam scheduled for January 2020.