Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 18, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was searching for a suspect involved in a north Austin robbery.

According to APD, the robbery occurred at 10:20 p.m. July 16 at a Quick Trip in the 500 block of West Wells Branch Parkway. APD asked for help identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in the gas station robbery.

APD said the suspect attacked a woman in front of her young child before driving away southbound on Heatherwilde Boulevard.

The suspect was described as a man in his late teens – early 20s last seen wearing a black hoodie, with a white t-shirt underneath, dark pants (possibly joggers or long shorts) and black shoes.

Austin Police said the suspect vehicle was described as possibly being a Black four-door Toyota Corolla or similar vehicle with noticeable damage to the front bumper and right front fender near the turn signal.

Image of suspect vehicle involved in Wells Branch Parkway Quick Trip robbery July 16, 2023 (APD photo)

APD asked that anyone with any information contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.