APD searching for missing man

Austin Police are looking for Hung Ming Nguyen. (APD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen since early Tuesday. Hung Minh Nguyen, 70, was last seen Tuesday morning at his home on Sage Hallow Drive in north Austin.

Police believe Nguyen is driving his white 2002 Lexus RX3 SUV with Texas License Plate DJ9S384.

APD says he has mental and medical conditions that cause concern for his wellbeing.

Hung Minh Nguyen is described as:

Asian

5’4″

130 lbs

Medium length black and gray hair

Brown eyes

Please call 911 if you know where he is.