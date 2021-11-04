APD searches for woman accused of shooting, killing neighbor over ‘Bouncy House’ theft

Austin police investigate suspicious death in the 8400 block of Garcreek Circle. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said they’re searching for a 30-year-old woman accused of shooting and killing a neighbor over the alleged theft of a “Bouncy House” on Nov. 1 in east Austin.

The Austin Police Department said the shooting happened in the 8400 block of Garcreek Circle just after 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found James Traylor, 52, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

APD said witnesses told officers that Traylor and a neighbor, Nora Lopez, 30, had been arguing over the “alleged theft of a Bouncy House.” Lopez shot Traylor multiple times and fled the scene, APD said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Lopez who is wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.