APD responding to shooting on East Seventh Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to a shooting in downtown Austin Saturday night.

Officers got the call to respond to the 500 block of East Seventh Street around 9:41 p.m. According to Austin Police Department, the scene is still active.

Austin-Travis County EMS said around 10:05 p.m. that a man in his 20s was taken to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. There were no other patients.

Police are actively trying to gather more information at this time.

This comes after a fight ended with a woman being shot multiple times last Sunday. The suspect and victim in that incident did know each other.

According to the city, the area saw 136 violent crimes within a thousand feet of the ARCH, roughly six blocks, in the past year. That’s up significantly from the 83 violent crimes in the same area the year prior.

KXAN will update this with more details as they become available.