APD opens investigation into officer tied to Samantha Dean

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department has opened an internal investigation into an officer connected to a murdered Kyle Police Department employee.

The department is not talking about the investigation publicly, but APD sources, along with Officer VonTrey Clark’s attorney, confirm Clark is being investigated for an incident where he was driving erratically shortly after Dean’s murder.

It has been reported Clark knew Dean socially before her death. She was the victim service’s coordinator in Kyle.

Clark has been on restricted duty since shortly after a Bastrop County Sheriff’s Deputy found Dean’s body Feb. 4 in abandoned shopping center parking lot.

Clark’s attorney said Thursday the investigation is a sign homicide investigators have no evidence and no idea who killed Dean, and they are desperately trying to blame someone.

“Chief Art Acevedo is using a minor allegation to wash his hands of a problem he created by placing Officer Clark on leave without any evidence of wrongdoing,” attorney Bristol Myers added.

Dean was seven months pregnant with a daughter she had already named Madeline when she was killed.