AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said a man was stabbed on a Cap Metro bus Thursday night in south Austin. One person is in custody.

According to APD, the stabbing was reported at 10:46 p.m. at South Congress Avenue and College Avenue. That is just north of Oltorf Street.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, paramedics took two patients to the hospital, one with serious injuries, the second with non-life threatening injuries.

APD said one of the people taken to the hospital may have been the suspect in the incident.

In April, Austin Police said a man was detained after stabbing a driver on a CapMetro bus in downtown Austin. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury, and CapMetro later confirmed she was released.