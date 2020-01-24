APD officer suspended 10 days for comments directed toward judge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Police Officer is serving a 10-day suspension after allegedly making comments directed at a judge that violated the Civil Service Commission Code, an APD memo says.

Officer Julian Ogle began his suspension on Jan. 18 and it will end Jan. 27, the memo says. The suspension stems from an incident in July when he made comments directed toward Judge Tamara Needles during a July 2019 meeting with attorneys from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

Ogle and the attorneys were preparing for a trial, and Ogle allegedly made remarks wishing Judge Needles had been harmed. Ogle was frustrated about a decision Needles made regarding allowing certain defendants out of jail on personal recognizance bonds, the memo says.

One of the attorneys recalled the comment Ogle made was, “too bad that this judge [Judge Tamara Needles] wasn’t the one that was shot,” the memo says.

Another attorney recalled the comment as, “too bad it wasn’t her [Judge Tamara Needles] that was shot instead of Judge Kocurek,” the memo says.

Judge Julie Kocurek was shot in November 2015, and needed 20 surgeries and had a finger amputated as a result of the attack.

Ogle admitted to internal affairs investigators that he meant to say “too bad Judge Tamara Needles was shot, instead of Judge Kocurek,” the memo says.

Ogle acknowledged he expressed his frustration in an inappropriate and unprofessional manner about the judge, the memo says.