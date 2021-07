An APD officer went to the hospital after being involved in a crash at 15th and Trinity Sts. (MetroVideo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer is recovering after being in a crash with another driver Monday morning.

APD says the officer was in a patrol unit when it crashed into the other vehicle at 15th and Trinity Streets around 1:15 a.m.

Both the officer and the two inside the other vehicle were taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle faces a DWI charge.