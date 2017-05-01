APD: Man stabs roommate with scissors over chores in West Campus

Editor’s Note: Following the original publication of this story on May 1, 2017, KXAN received a Travis County District Court record showing a Grand Jury returned a No Bill in this case, it was dismissed and the man’s record expunged.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said a shoving match between roommates escalated into aggravated assault last week over who should do which household chores.

A police affidavit said a 20-year-old man was taken into custody around 2 a.m. April 27 at the Centennial Condos at 501 West 26th St., located on West Campus across the street from the University of Texas at Austin, after police responded to a disturbance call.

The officer who arrived on scene said the man and his roommate had been arguing over the division of chores when the argument went from verbal to physical as the men began shoving each other.

When they broke apart, police determined that the man grabbed a pair of sharp, silver scissors from nearby before his roommate grabbed him. While grappling with each other, the man allegedly stabbed his roommate three times in the back.

The roommate was taken to St. David’s Medical Center where a medical team determined his left lung had collapsed due to the stabbing.

The man was charged and booked into the Travis County Jail on a $40,000 bond. As of Monday morning, he is no longer in custody.

While court documents did not list the two as students, a man with a name matching that of the suspect is listed as a sophomore at UT majoring in mathematics, according to the school’s directory.