APD: Man shot in head walking down street in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say a man was walking down the street early Thursday morning in north Austin when another man came up and shot him in the head.

That victim is improving in the hospital. He was brought there with critical, life-threatening injuries but police now tell us he is expected to survive and they don’t consider the injuries life threatening.

Austin Police say the victim told police he was walking down the 1500 block of Rutland Drive near Metric Boulevard just before 2 a.m. when someone came up and shot him in the head.

At this time police don’t have a description of the suspect but they think this is an isolated attack and don’t believe the public is at risk.