AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Thursday the department had launched its latest DWI No Refusal Initiative, this one coinciding with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Officers will be patrolling each night from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from Thursday until Nov. 26, which is the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

During No Refusal periods, APD said officers will apply for blood search warrants on suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law.

According to APD, No Refusal will focus on highways and high-speed roadways.