AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police launched a homicide investigation after someone reported finding a man’s body off East Ben White Boulevard in southeast Austin early Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to the scene in the westbound service road of Ben White near Burleson Road just after midnight. When police arrived, officers found a man with obvious trauma to the upper part of his body. It’s unclear if there was a weapon found at the scene at this time.

According to police, the body was found by a woman, but it’s unclear what the relationship is between the two. The man’s body was found in a wooded area off the side of the road that is right next to Saint Peter Apostle Church. Police did not know if the man was homeless.

Right now, police do not know of any suspects but believe this is an isolated event, and there is no threat to the public. As police investigate the homicide, all lanes on East Ben White will remain open. The far right lane was closed off with traffic cones prior to the start of the investigation.