APD issues Amber Alert for 4-year-old Austin boy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a 4-year-old boy they believe is in immediate danger.

Police issued an Amber Alert early Monday morning for Wyatt Crowley. They say the boy is 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt.

Police are looking Joshua Crowley, 36, in connection with the case. Crowley is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red bandana on his neck and a black baggy t-shirt.

Crowley is driving a black 2011 Mazda MZ3. His license plate is 737763C. He was last heard from in Burton, Texas which is 70 miles east of Austin.

Austin Police tell KXAN, Wyatt and his parents are from Austin. Police are not calling this an abduction or a kidnapping but they want to find Wyatt because he was with his father at the time of an incident that took place in Washington County, Texas. Police would not say what happened in Washington County.