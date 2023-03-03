AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department received reports of theft from a local Girl Scout troop at the Randalls grocery store on Ben White Boulevard near Highway 290.

APD said the call came in around 6:16 p.m. Wednesday.

“The safety of our members is our top priority, and we are thankful that no one was harmed during the incident,” said a spokesperson for the Girl Scouts.

She further called this a “grab-and-go” theft incident and said the girls were never in any danger.

“This is so unfortunate,” said a spokesperson for Randalls via email. She said the grocery store is gathering surveillance footage to give to APD and is working with the department on the ongoing investigation.

The store is District 5, represented by Council Member Ryan Alter.

“My office has been made aware of Wednesday evening’s events and is grateful no one was harmed,” Alter said.