APD conducts suspicious death investigation on May 15 on Springfield Drive. (KXAN: Dylan McKim)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death in southeast Austin early Monday morning.

According to police, one person is dead on Springfield Drive near William Cannon Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway.

Police did not have details on how the person died. APD said officers were looking for suspects but did not give descriptions.

Police said another person, a 19-year-old woman was transported to the hospital, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.