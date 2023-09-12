AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police launched an investigation Monday night after a passerby found a body at a park in far east Austin.

According to APD, the person called 911 just after 9:30 p.m. to say they found what appeared to be a body at the John Trevino Jr. Metropolitan Park off FM 969. That is just half-a-mile east of Decker Lane.

Police said detectives found the body in a woodline on the border of the park.

An APD spokesperson did not how long the body had been there but said any life-saving measures would not have saved the person.

Police did not classify the death as suspicious and said they were investigating further.